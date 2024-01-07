Challenge Accepted At 2nd Annual Tech Robotics Tourney

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Tech High School held its 2nd annual VEX Robotics tournament on Saturday. Over 90 robotics teams competed in the middle school and high school divisions from all over Minnesota, and even a few teams from Iowa.

Tech Robotics Coach Matt Keil says the kids are constantly changing their robots based on the data they get even during the tournament:

"The game changes every year and the robots change every day. The really cool thing about VEX Robotics is they go through the engineering and design process over and over and over again where they're constantly redesigning, rebuilding based off of uhm based off of challenges they had or new designs or new ideas they come up with, so they're constantly evolving which I really love about VEX Robotics."

He says winning a tournament is a big deal in VEX Robotics:

"The goal is to win the championship and the tournament. When you win the championship of a tournament you get a state invite and so you qualify for state and if you do well in the state tournament you can qualify for world's."

Keil says the game for robotics changes every year and this year's game is called "over-under." Tech has 25 students spread out over 5 teams in its robotics program, and the program is in its 10th year.

Below is a list of all the schools competing in the Tech tournament, and most schools have multiple teams competing.

Kimball

Scouts BSA-Troop 211 Sartell

Fosten

Foley

Stearns 4-H - Albany

Windom

Mankato West

Sauk Rapids

Mankato East

Prince of Peace - St. Cloud

East Grand Forks

Royalton

Cokato

Clear Lake, IA

Princeton Middle

Grove City

Healy Secondary, Pierz

South Junior High, St. Cloud

Mankato

Kennedy Community, St. Joseph

Mankato West

Apollo High School, St. Cloud

St. John's Prep, Collegeville

Tech High School, St. Cloud

Princeton High School

Sartell Middle School

ROCORI, Cold Spring

