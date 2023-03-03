Becker, Howard Lake Take 3rd Place in State Team Wrestling Meet
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Several local high school wrestling teams saw their season come to an end Thursday.
In the Class AA tournament, Becker defeated Kasson-Mantorville 33-27 to take home the 3rd place title.
In the Class A tournament, after both teams fell in the semifinal round, Howard Lake Waverly met up with Belgrade for a shot at 3rd place. It was Howard Lake that defeated BBE 32-30.
The individual state wrestling tournament begins Friday. Click here to see the list of local wrestlers competing.
