Former Tech High School, New City Hall Renovations Near Complete

ST. CLOUD -- Construction to renovate the former Tech High School building into the new St. Cloud City Hall is in the final stretch.

Walls are being painted, carpet is being installed and boxes are being loaded for their new home.

Mayor Dave Kleis says it's going to be a busy month as they transition into their new building.

Things are already moving now. We know there is space available for our departments as they work on that transition. There will be some remote access for a while until we are fully open by late January.

Kleis says city staff is only planning to utilize the first two floors of the historic part of the building. He says the third floor and basement level will be used as storage for the time being.

Right now it's great to have the space for storage, because we store a lot of things in different buildings. Now we can have everything under one roof which makes it easily accessible.

Kleis says they are exploring other economic development opportunities with the other portion of the building they are not planning to utilize, as well as the former media center building. However those plans may take a few years.

As for the current city hall building, Kleis says it will remains open for now, with several of their services moving to online access during this transition.

If all goes well the city plans to hold their first meeting in the new council chambers on January 24th.