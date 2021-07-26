No Plan to Combine Tech and Apollo High Schools

St. Cloud School Board Chair Shannon Haws joined me on WJON today. She says there has been no talk and they don't intend to talk about the combining of Tech and Apollo High School. The School District recently announced the combining of 5 additional sports teams. These combo teams will be called the St. Cloud Crush. Haws says they are happy with enrollments at both schools and the combining of sports teams doesn't influence the need to combine high schools. She says the district hopes to grow participation levels in the sports that were recently combined with the intention of the schools returning to their own baseball, softball and girls basketball teams for example.

Get our free mobile app

The school district prior to the building of the new Tech had discussions on the combination of Tech and Apollo into one high school but there wasn't enough support to make that move. Haws says Tech was built with the capabilities to expand if the enrollment at Tech were to rise to levels where it would be necessary.

The school district expects road work on County Road 136/Oak Grove Road to be complete by the start of the school year. She says they have faith in those working on the project to complete the work in time. Haws says the work is proceeding well at South Middle School that will improve parking and the picking up and dropping off of students starting this fall. She says the drought like conditions has impacted school grounds but isn't a big concern at this time. Haws says they are following the guidelines of the city of St. Cloud and St. Joseph in regards to watering.

I talk with a representative from the St. Cloud School District the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. Listen to my full conversation with Shannon Haws below.