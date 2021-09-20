Former Tech High School Transforming Into New St. Cloud City Hall

ST. CLOUD -- Things remain on schedule as construction crews transform the old Tech High School into the new St. Cloud City Hall.

Months of work have gone into renovating the interior of the building to better fit the needs of the city.

Classrooms have turned into offices, the skyway opening will become the main entrance, and plenty of the lockers still remain.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says they really wanted to emphasis that this building was once a school within their designs.

You will know this was a school. If you went to school here you will know they offices you visit here, may have been your old classroom. If you're going to preserve a building historically, it should feel like that.

Kleis says the new main entrance will make it easier for residents to take care of all city related business. He says there is also a unique feature in the new council chambers.

If you remember where the library was, a long time ago it was the gym. We discovered the gym floor was still underneath the carpet and restored it so that will be the new floor of the council chambers.

Kleis says their renovation project only includes the first two floors of the oldest portion of the building.

He says the third floor, basement, cafeteria and gym will all remain vacant for now.

It gives us the opportunity to expand if necessary. It also gives us the ability for a state agency to lease or rent space within the building on that third floor.

Kleis says they are excited to preserve the building in a way residents will still have access too, instead of having it sit vacant.

Construction will wrap up in the next few months and city staff will be moved in by the end of the year.

Kleis says they are also nearing completion on finalizing the sale of the current city hall building. Once the sale is completed that building will be torn down and redeveloped.