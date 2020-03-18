Taylor Pledges $1 Million To Help Displaced Workers

Glen Taylor has pledged $1 million to help Target Center employees of both the Lynx and Timberwolves during the current suspension of the NBA season and in-doubt start to the WNBA season.

In a statement, Taylor said "I want to do my part to alleviate the financial concern that comes from missing games due to this national pandemic. We will get through this difficult time together." (via @JonKrawcyznski on Twitter).

The NBA season is currently suspended, and four Brooklyn Nets players recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including Kevin Durant.