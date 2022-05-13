Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10 p.m. when the wind blew her car into the median cables. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About five minutes later, 53-year-old Flores Eduardo of Sterling, Illinois was driving a semi eastbound also near Alexandria when straight-line winds overturned the semi. Eduardo was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

