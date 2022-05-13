Highway 23 North Gap Detour Starts Monday

ROSCOE -- The Highway 23 North Gap project gets underway Monday prompting a detour around the work zone.

The North Gap is a 9-mile stretch of highway between Richmond and Paynesville that is being converted into a four-lane divided highway.

The project received funding through the Corridors of Commerce program which sets aside money for projects that have a significant impact on the state's economy through the shipping of products and goods.

Highway 23 will be closed between County Road 33 in Paynesville and Main Street in Richmond until November. The road will reopen at that time and close again in May 2023 for the completion of the project.

The South Gap project between New London and Paynesville will begin in 2023 and continue through 2024.

When both sections are completed, drivers will have four-lane travel from Willmar to Foley.

