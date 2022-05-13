Stamp Out Hunger Returns This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities of St. Cloud is ready to “Stamp Out Hunger” this weekend.

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans. Held on the second Saturday of May, “Stamp Out Hunger” is held in over 10,000 cities in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

This Saturday, just leave donations of non-perishable food next to the mailbox in time for mail delivery Saturday. The food will stay in the community, stocking local food shelves.

Get our free mobile app

NALC President Fredric Rolando says the need is great, since the program was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation, and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.

In the 30 years of the program, the National Association of Letter Carriers has collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food.