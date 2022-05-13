Minnesota’s 2022 Fishing Opener This Weekend

Few days in Minnesota are celebrated like the opening weekend of the fishing season. This Saturday marks the start of the 2022 walleye, bass, and pike season on our 11,842 lakes. (I know we say 10,000 -- but Minnesotans don't like to brag.)

I'll be spending the weekend on the lake up north. Here are some interesting Minnesota fishing facts.

Around 500,000 Minnesotans are expected to go fishing this weekend.

1.5 million Minnesotans have a fishing license.

Minnesota anglers spend an average of $1500 each per season.

According to the DNR, crappies are the most sought after fish in the state.

The Minnesota DNR has many cool mobile fishing-friendly apps HERE .

. Here are the 2022 Minnesota Fishing Regulations .

. For everything you need regarding fishing in the state, visit the DNR Fishing page.

Saturday's forecast for the Saint Cloud area is Sunny and 72, with sunshine & 70 in the forecast for Sunday. The forecast looks similar for the Brainerd Lakes area. Visit the 98.1 interactive weather page to access weather forecasts for other areas of Minnesota HERE.

The 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener events will take place in today & tomorrow in and around the Chippewa National Forest, Cass Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe lands in north-central Minnesota.

The annual Governor’s Fishing Opener highlights the importance of the fishing tradition to Minnesotans and its importance to the state’s outdoor and tourism economy.

Good luck. Have fun. Be safe. Catch fish! I look forward to hearing how you did on Monday.