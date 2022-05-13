Record Rain in St. Cloud Thursday, Over 5 1/2″ for the Week

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service says we had record rain in St. Cloud on Thursday.

We officially had 2.03 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. It broke the record for the date which was 1.31 inches back in 1999. The rain came in two rounds one in the morning and another in the evening with two storm systems.

It has been a rainy and stormy week. We've had 5.60 inches of rain in St. Cloud this week.

Sunday - .32"

Monday - 1.64"

Tuesday - 0"

Wednesday - 1.61"

Thursday - 2.03"

For the month of May so far we have had 5.83 inches, which is nearly 4 1/2 inches above normal. For the spring months of March, April and May we've already had 10.89 inches which is nearly 5 1/2 inches above normal.

After a few days of active weather, we see a break with clearing skies Friday ahead of sunshine tomorrow. A slight chance for a few showers and storms later on Saturday and into Sunday.