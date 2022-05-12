Thunderstorm, Tornado Warnings Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- A line of severe weather moved across the state on Thursday night impacting central Minnesota during the evening hours.

The National Weather Service issued a number of tornado and thunderstorm warnings for several counties including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison counties.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says the tornado warnings were issued because of some funnel clouds that were spotted as well as some radar indicated tornadoes. She says they did sound the warning sirens in several Stearns County communities.

The highest reported wind gust in the county was 70 miles an hour.

The was also a power outage that impacted a number of people in Sartell.

Tufte says she did not get any initial reports of any widespread damage from this latest round of storms.