Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a portion of Central Minnesota in effect until midnight. This Tornado Watch includes Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Stearns, and Todd counties (+more).

Large hail up to tennis ball size, damaging wind gusts up to 90 mph, and a few tornadoes are all possible near and within the watch area.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

A line of severe thunderstorms has developed over SE South Dakota and NE Nebraska and will and track northeast through the evening. Widespread damaging winds with some hurricane force gusts, Large hail, and some tornadoes are all possible. Storms reach far western Minnesota later this afternoon, then track east to Wisconsin by late evening.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Localized flooding is possible, especially in areas that saw a large amount of rain yesterday and earlier today.

Stay weather alert and have multiple ways to receive warnings.