Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Wednesday, October 8th

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm volleyball team defeated Sartell 3-0 on Tuesday night to capture the Central Lakes Conference title. Set scores were 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16.

Aubrey Marketon charted 20 set assists for the Storm and Josie Anderson added 12 kills in the win. The win is the eighth-straight for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Storm will host Elk River on Thursday night.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES 

New London-Spicer 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Brainerd 3, Apollo 0
Tech 3, ROCORI 2
Monticello 3, Becker 0
Foley 3, Milaca 0

 

BOYS SOCCER - PLAYOFFS 

St. John’s Prep 2, Melrose 1
Central MN Christian 6, Albany 0
St. Francis 1, Becker 0

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Little Falls @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Apollo @ Sartell

