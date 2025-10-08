Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Wednesday, October 8th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm volleyball team defeated Sartell 3-0 on Tuesday night to capture the Central Lakes Conference title. Set scores were 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16.
Aubrey Marketon charted 20 set assists for the Storm and Josie Anderson added 12 kills in the win. The win is the eighth-straight for Sauk Rapids-Rice.
The Storm will host Elk River on Thursday night.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
New London-Spicer 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Brainerd 3, Apollo 0
Tech 3, ROCORI 2
Monticello 3, Becker 0
Foley 3, Milaca 0
BOYS SOCCER - PLAYOFFS
St. John’s Prep 2, Melrose 1
Central MN Christian 6, Albany 0
St. Francis 1, Becker 0
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Little Falls @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Apollo @ Sartell
