The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm volleyball team defeated Sartell 3-0 on Tuesday night to capture the Central Lakes Conference title. Set scores were 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16.

Aubrey Marketon charted 20 set assists for the Storm and Josie Anderson added 12 kills in the win. The win is the eighth-straight for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Storm will host Elk River on Thursday night.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

New London-Spicer 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Brainerd 3, Apollo 0

Tech 3, ROCORI 2

Monticello 3, Becker 0

Foley 3, Milaca 0

BOYS SOCCER - PLAYOFFS

St. John’s Prep 2, Melrose 1

Central MN Christian 6, Albany 0

St. Francis 1, Becker 0

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Little Falls @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI

Apollo @ Sartell