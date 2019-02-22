Storm Season Ends With Loss At Princeton

The Princeton Tigers topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 7-4 Thursday night in the Section 5A boys hockey playoffs at Princeton Ice Arena. The Storm season ends with a 9-15-3 record.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Dylan Cook at 9:45 and Jack Southard just :33 later. Princeton outshot SRR 14-8 in the first period.

The lead grew to 3-0 when Cook scored his second goal of the game at 3:09 of the second period. The Storm would, well, storm back to tie the game.

Connor Cariveau scored a power play goal at 6:24 of the second period to make the score 3-1, and Daymin Dodge found the back of the net at 12:17 to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Tigers at the second intermission.

The Storm outshot the Tigers 18-11 in the second period.

Dodge scored again, this time on the power play, just five seconds into the third period to tie the game at three. However, the Tigers responded with a Tyler Danielson goal 45 seconds later to re-take the lead for good.

With Sauk Rapids-Rice on a power play, Princeton's Carter Flor notched a short-handed goal at 2:45 for a 5-3 lead.

Drake Raduns-Parsley scored for the Storm at 6:45 to make it a one-goal game, but Princeton would add a pair of insurance goals before the final buzzer.