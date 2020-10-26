Storm Football Coach Phil Klaphake [PODCAST]

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm lost a heartbreaker to Elk River Friday night to fall to 0-3 on the season. The Storm's last two losses have both been within one score.

Sauk Rapids-Rice head coach Phillip Klaphake joined WJON Monday to discuss the start to the season, what the Storm need to improve on, the play of his quarterback, the importance of leadership at the quarterback position and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.