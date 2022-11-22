Stay In a Dome in a Northern Minnesota AirBnB & View the Stars

airbnb.com airbnb.com loading...

If you would like to get some actual peace and quiet and also get some awesome star gazing in, this is the AirBnB that you will want to rent.

It's called Klarhet's Laguz Dome. Laguz is Old Norse for "Water, Sea and the deeper consciousness". In other words, it's a time to sit out, gaze up at the stars and maybe take some time to reflect. This is really the best time of year for that. And these domes make it so easy to check out the stars without all of the city lights inhibiting that activity. You can get a clear view of the sky as long as it's not cloudy They call it "Dark Sky Viewing".

It sounds like the perfect getaway for a weekend - either by yourself, or with a couple other people. There is a bedroom located on the bottom floor of the dome, complete with a bathroom which includes a shower. There is a kitchenette, fireplace to keep everything cozy warm, and also a second bed up a ladder. So, keep that in mind...ladder.

There is also a fire pit area and some little farm animals like goats and chickens around.

As far as cost, it is a little pricey at just under $400 a night. I'm not sure if that is a seasonal price or not.

The dome does have a bathroom too. Convenient!!

This is the main bedroom/dining room with a little fireplace.

Doesn't this look cozy?

Dome kitchenette.

This is the second bed which is on the second lever accessed by a ladder.

The view of the dome... or imagine what your view would be as you wake up in the morning.

Shower in the dome bathroom. Basically everything you would need.

Imagine the view of the stars at night with this view from the dome.

