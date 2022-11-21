St. Cloud Council Establishes Where Cannabinoid Can Be Sold

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy discussion, the St. Cloud City Council has established where in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products.

On Monday night the council adopted an ordinance in the Land Development Code.

Ultimately the council decided that the product can be sold in most commercial districts in the city except for the C1 districts. There is no distance or separation requirement between businesses that want to sell the products.

The City Council established a local licensing requirement for cannabinoid product sales in September.

Earlier this year the Minnesota State Legislature approved the legal sales of THC products in the state, which went into effect on July 1st.