Final Approval Given for Fueling Station At Former’s O’Hara’s

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has given the final approval for a plan to create a new fueling station at the Global Center on 3rd Street North.

The building was formerly the O'Hara Brother's bar.

The new owner, which has owned the building for several years now, asked the city for an amendment to the Planned Unit Development to install two fueling islands in the northeast corner of the parking lot and convert the eastern part of the existing building into a convenience store.

The owners are also planning two additions to the south side of the building one being a two-story expansion for retail and restaurant space and the other being a one-story expansion for retail.

The PUD was most recently amended in 2020.

The City Council did have some discussion about parking space, increased traffic, and the flow of traffic onto 3rd Street but ultimately the amendment passed unanimously.