When and Where to Catch Rudolph and Frosty on TV This Year

With the news of the Peanuts specials being totally unavailable on cable TV this year, it made me a bit weary of other beloved holiday specials. If your family gathers around the TV to watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you don't need to worry about your traditions. These holiday favorites will be airing on CBS and Freeform this season.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been airing every year since its release in 1964, making it one of the longest-running holiday specials in television history.

This year, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air six times on the Freeform network as part of their ‘25 Days of Christmas’ lineup. It will air on the following dates and times (check Freeform.com or your local listings to confirm the details)

Saturday, Dec. 3, 8:15 p.m. CST

Sunday, Dec. 4, 4:35 p.m. CST

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.CST

Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m. CST

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:45 p.m. CST

You'll only have one opportunity to watch Rudolph on traditional network TV this year, it will be on CBS on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 PM.

Frosty the Snowman will also be part of the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas lineup this year

Saturday, Dec. 3, 9:20 p.m. CST

Sunday, Dec. 4, 4:05 p.m. CST

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.CST

Thursday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. CST

Saturday, Dec. 24, 5:50 p.m. CST

Sunday, Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m. CST

Frosty the Snowman will also air on CBS on Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to check your local listing to verify times, as they could change. And if those times don't work for you, you can watch both of these specials below. Happy holidays!

