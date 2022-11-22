St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World.

Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence.

From this Friday through December 10th the Zonta Clubs in St. Cloud, Mankato, Austin, and Minneapolis are providing orange light bulbs to members, their neighbors, area businesses and non-profits to bring awareness of the organization's mission to end violence against women.

On Friday the Minneapolis 35W bridge will be lit orange.

