Sartell’s Country Lights Festival Kicks Off December 2nd

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell is getting ready to shine bright again this season with the 6th Annual Country Lights Festival.

Organizers say the lights have already been turned on, but the official kick-off is set for Friday, December 2nd.

The holiday light display runs through December 31st next to Lake Francis and the Sartell Community Center.

They say they have more lights, tunnels, and trees than ever this year.

On Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., you can enjoy hot chocolate, Girl Scout cookies, and kids' train rides.

Spokesman Chip Schwartentraub says there are other special nights too.

December 2nd we have hot dog night. Senior night is December 14th, so if you know a senior that can't walk around we've got heated cars to drive them around. S'more night is on December 16th.

The Country Lights Festival wraps up with a fireworks show at 7:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

An estimated 20,000 people walk through the display each year.

It is free to walk through, but you can make a donation while you are there.