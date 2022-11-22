The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office recently posted about a large drug bust that was conducted that netted 10,000 Fentanyl pills and 8 guns. In addition to the seizure, the Sheriff's Office also posted about the arrests that were made in conjunction with the bust!

As part of our ongoing partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department, our Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) has been conducting an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis. On Friday night during an Operation Endeavor Focused Enforcement Detail our VOTF detectives, with assistance from MPD SWAT and other law enforcement personnel executed a search warrant. As a result of the warrant, our detectives recovered 8 illegally possessed firearms and approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills. During the search warrant execution, multiple suspects were uncooperative and some attempted to flee out of a window but were quickly apprehended by officers on the scene. Eleven suspects were arrested and booked. No injuries were reported during this operation.

We are thankful for our local, state, and federal partners who assisted with this investigation. This investigation is just one of many great examples of law enforcement collaboration occurring throughout Hennepin County. A big THANK YOU to the brave men and women of law enforcement who are dedicated to fighting violent crime and making our communities safe!

The street value for the Fentanyl seized according to Bedrock Recovery is anywhere between $150 to $200 a gram, depending on the size of the pills taken which is somewhere between $60,000 - $100,000 in drugs off the streets, which is good news for all of us.

If you or a loved one are misusing chronic pain medications such as fentanyl, OxyContin, hydrocodone (Vicodin), hydromorphone, or oxycodone (Percocet), help is available.

