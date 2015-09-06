State Amateur Baseball: Kimball Loses in Extras

WATKINS -- A tight and exciting game ended in a 2-1 loss for the Kimball Express to the Waconia Lakers in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament.

Kimball starting pitcher Ben Johnson gave the Express a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. But Waconia came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

The score remained 1-1 as both pitchers held the opposition scoreless -- Johnson went into the eighth before being relieved by Jordan Joseph.

Waconia's Kodey Simon went the full 10 innings and was rewarded with the win when the Lakers pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

The loss ends Kimball's season after the Express had a good run, getting wins in their first two games of the tournament.