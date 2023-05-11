Stamp Out Hunger Collecting Donations for St. Cloud Food Shelves
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help feed those in need by participating in the largest one-day food drive in the country this weekend.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is putting on the 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday. Locally, the food drive benefits food shelves at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.
Officials say 1 in 5 families in the United States struggles with food insecurity and Minnesota tallied a record-breaking 5.5 million visits to food shelves across the state last year.
If you would like to donate, all you have to do is leave a bag of nonperishable food items beside your mailbox on Saturday and your mail carrier will handle the rest.
Each year the nationwide effort collects over 70 million pounds of food. In the St. Cloud area, the overall total is 1.4 billion pounds of food.