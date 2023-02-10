Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Event Raises Over $350,000
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities says their 41st annual Mardi Gras event last month was another success.
Over 550 people attended the event, which raised over $350,000. The silent auction sold over 120 items and raised $28,000.
Executive Director Steve Pareja says they are appreciative of the ongoing support by donors and stakeholders.
Their generosity provides the resources needed to continue serving clients throughout central Minnesota. These gifts will make a positive difference in so many lives.
The proceeds will support Catholic Charities Emergency Services and Domus Transitional Housing, with programs that included a food shelf, clothing program, and financial assistance program and housing for single women and their children.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sales tax to go up in Waite Park April 1st
- New monument honors St. Cloud-area frontline pandemic workers
- Disney heroes and villains hit Paramount stage
- Paramount Theater exec to step aside
- Barenaked Ladies to rock Waite Park this summer