Catholic Charities in Need of Share the Spirit Volunteers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization is looking for volunteers to help out with an annual holiday program serving those in need.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for people to help hand out gifts during this year’s Share the Spirit season. The holidays can be challenging for some, and each year the organization teams up with sponsors and volunteers to provide area residents with gifts and money for food.

Catholic Charities typically helps around 300 local people and families have a better holiday experience each winter.

