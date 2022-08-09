Rural Life Celebrated This Sunday

PRINCETON -- Area Catholics will celebrate rural life and century farms this Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm in Princeton.

The 2022 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration begins with an outdoor Mass with Bishop Donald J. Kettler at the David Trunk Farm near Princeton. During the Mass, the Diocese will award the Catholic Century Farm and Catholic Rural Business Awards.

Receiving the award this year:

Bauer Family Farm – Benton County – est. 1915

Czech Family Farm – Morrison County – est. 1899

Ebnet Family Farm – Stearns County – est. 1906

Kern Farm – Wadena County – est. 1914

Michael Farm – Isanti County – est. 1910

Rausch Family Farm – Stearns County – est. 1872

Pastor of the host faith community, Fr. Derek Wiechmann, says he’s excited for the event.

Fewer and fewer people are connected to farms or know where their food comes from. It’s important for us to bridge that gap.

Following the mass, a meal and entertainment will follow.

The Rural Life Celebration is sponsored by Catholic Charities, the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Catholic Foundation.