Donate to Catholic Charities at Summertime by George in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help fight food insecurity in central Minnesota while listening to live music in St. Cloud this week.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is putting on a food and fund drive at Summertime by George on Wednesday night.

From 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. you can drop off monetary or non-perishable food donations at the Catholic Charities booth in the Middle Town Market at Lake George/Eastman Park.

The drive is part of the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge. In partnership with Hunger Solutions Minnesota, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will match donations made to the Catholic Charities Emergency Food Shelf in the month of July up to $4,000.

Last year, the program raised nearly $3 million dollars for food shelves across the state.

