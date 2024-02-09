Diaper Drive to Benefit Domus Transitional Housing in St. Cloud

Nicole Schaefer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud financial advisor firm is sponsoring a diaper drive this month to benefit Catholic Charities Domus Transitional Housing.

Thrivent Financial is hosting the Domus Diaper Drive starting on Monday, February 12th, and continuing through Friday, February 23rd.

New diaper packages and wipes can be dropped off at the Thrivent offices at 2700 1st Street North in Suite 100 during normal business hours Monday through Thursday. There is also a drop box outside the building for off-hours dropoffs.

The goal is to collect 5,000 diapers to benefit mothers who are going through the program to maintain employment, sobriety, create financial stability, and obtain permanent housing.

The diapers are needed because it's estimated that one-third of Minnesota babies and toddlers don't have enough clean diapers and public assistance like WIC and food stamps don't cover the purchase of them.

Thrivent says diaper sizes 3 to 6 represent the greatest need.

 

