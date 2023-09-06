Foster Grandparents Ready for New School Year in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- School is back in session, and a group of central Minnesota volunteers is ready to offer their support to kids who need it.

Like students, members of the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents program are also heading back to classroom and Head Start locations around St. Cloud.

The volunteers work between 8 and 40 hours each week, helping students with reading, math, art projects, and more. Foster Grandparents have the opportunity to serve as both mentors and role models to students over the course of months or even years.

The program has been around since 1965 and is sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

