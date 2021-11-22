St. John’s Head Coach in COVID Protocol

St. John's University

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University's Head Football Coach, Gary Fasching, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is following COVID protocols.

An investigation found no other students or athletes were exposed.

Defensive coordinator Jerry Haugen will serve as the acting head coach for Saturday's game against Linfield in Collegeville.

The game is scheduled for noon at Clemens Stadium.

Fasching is fully vaccinated and will return as soon as he clears COVID protocols.

