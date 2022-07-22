For some reason, all Minnesotans seem to find joy in the fact that people not from here butcher our town names. Recently, the Everton Football Club from Liverpool tried their hand at giving fans in Minnesota a shoutout, and it was a real struggle.

If you're unfamiliar with soccer teams (like I am), here is a little bit about this team:

Everton Football Club is an English professional association football club based in Liverpool that competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football.

The Everton Football Club took on the Minnesota United on Wednesday, July 20th where Minnesota beat them 4-0.

While they were here, the Minnesota United TikTok account had the Liverpool players thank their Minnesota fans by calling specific towns by name. But of course, they chose the hardest names like Wayzata, Bemidji, Mahtomedi, Chokio, and Edina. These poor players limped their way through the challenging scripts repeatedly asking, "are these real places?"

Crule prank, or harmless jest. I'll let you decide, check out the TikTok for yourself below:

