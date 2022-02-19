St. Cloud’s Schaefer Earns Class AA All-Around Title

ST. PAUL -- A St. Cloud gymnast earned the top spot at the MSHSL Gymnastics State Tournament this weekend.

St. Cloud Crush gymnastics team member Taylar Schaefer took first place in the Class AA All-Around competition Saturday with a total score of 38.20. She finished first in floor exercise, balance beam, and vault, and earned 12th place in uneven bars.

In the individual competition, teammate Catelyn Zack finished 8th in floor exercise, while Maddie Anderson finished 24th in balance beam, and Olivia Beste finished 23rd in uneven bars and 4th in vault.

Additionally, the Crush placed third in Class AA in the team competition Friday with a score of 145.550. As a team, St. Cloud earned the highest scores in the competition on vault and floor exercise and tied for first on balance beam.

