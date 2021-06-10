St. Cloud to Host Class A and AA State Tourneys [PODCAST]

St. Cloud will host the Class A and AA state baseball tournaments next week. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud is adding hosting the Class A State tournament this season due to conflicts with CHS Field in St. Paul. CHS Field is the home of the St. Paul Saints. The Saints are now an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins with limited access to the field. St. Cloud has hosted the Class AA state tournament for many years and Keenan says they offered years ago to host another class but the State High School League always wanted to spread out the tournament to different cities.

The Class A and AA state tournaments will be played at Dick Putz and Joe Faber Fields next Tuesday and Wednesday in St. Cloud. Keenan says they plan to play 3 games at Faber Field starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to accommodate a Rox game that night. Dick Putz Field will host 5 games on Tuesday. No consolation games will be played this year. The State Championship games will be played at Target Field next Friday.

The Minnesota State American Legion Baseball tournament will be held in St. Cloud July 29 - August 1. Emmett says 16 teams in play in this tournament including the host team the St. Cloud Chutes. The teams will play pool play before bracket play begins. Keenan says field in Sauk Rapids, Sartell and Cold Spring will be used for the tournament in addition to Joe Faber and Dick Putz Fields.

