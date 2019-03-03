St. Cloud State Sweeps Western Michigan

The no. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team tallied their tenth-weekend sweep of the season against no. 10 Western Michigan University on Saturday night.

SCSU dominated the rink all game long. In the first period, they scored three unanswered goals to take a strong early lead. In the second, they scored four more to extend that lead to 7-0.

The Broncos were able to avoid being shut out when they put up their first point in the third. The Huskies responded with their eighth, and WMU snuck in one more before the end of regulation. SCSU was unstoppable and won the contest 8-2.

The eight goals are the most scored in a game by the Huskies since their 9-3 win over Colorado College back on March 5, 2016.

Blake Lizotte led the team with two goals. Jacob Benson , Luke Jaycox , Sam Hentges , Nick Poehling, Jack Poehling , and Patrick Newell each added one. Jeff Smith made 38 saves, the most in a game by an SCSU goalie this season, and allowed two goals.

The Huskies improve to 25-4-3 and 17-2-3 NCHC. They will return home on Friday to host the University of Minnesota Duluth in their final series of the regular season.