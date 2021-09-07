Huskies, Tommies to Face Off at Xcel Energy Center in October

ST. PAUL -- Two Minnesota collegiate hockey teams will face off for the first time in decades at a major venue this fall.

St. Cloud State University will play their first road game of the 2021-2022 season on October 3rd, against the University of St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The matchup marks the first for these two teams since 1980, prior to St. Cloud State’s move to Division I.

Get our free mobile app

Despite being one of seven founding members, St. Thomas was officially kicked out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2019 and now joins SCSU in Division I as part of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Tickets for the game will be available through Ticketmaster starting on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.