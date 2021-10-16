Wild Win in Season Opener, Huskies Face Minnesota for Homecoming

The Minnesota Wild skated to a win in their season opener against Anaheim, and the Granite City Lumberjacks routed the Loons on Friday night. The Johnnies, Bison, and Gopher football teams are gearing up for Saturday games, and the Husky men's hockey team is preparing to go up against the Gophers in a homecoming matchup.

RECAPS:

- The Wild snuck out a 2-1 win over the Ducks on the road to open their season. Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each netted one for Minnesota including a last-second goal to seal the win and prevent a trip to overtime. Cam Talbot made 28 saves and allowed one goal. The Wild improve to 1-0 and will continue their California tour with a stop in Los Angeles to face the 1-0 Kings. Pre-game starts at 9:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lumberjacks topped the Loons 9-1 to earn their fourth straight win. Kullan Daikawa led the way for Granite City with three goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 8-1 and the Loons fall to 1-9. The teams will travel to Pequot Lakes for game two on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 5-0 St. John's University football team will look to stay undefeated as they host 3-2 St. Olaf on Saturday. The last matchup between the two teams took place on October 26th, 2019, and saw the Johnnies come out on top 54-17. St. John's is 38-8-1 all-time against the Oles. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Clemens Field.

- The 5-0 NDSU Bison football team will be looking to get their sixth win of the season when they travel to Illinois State on Saturday. The Redbirds are 2-3 overall and hot off a 41-20 loss to Missouri State. NDSU has an all-time record of 12-2 against Illinois State and won their last matchup in March 21-13. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The 3-2 Minnesota Golden Gopher football team hosts the 3-4 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Minnesota is 34-25-2 against Nebraska overall and won the last two matchups. The Gophers will look to keep the momentum going after a 20-13 win over Purdue last week. Pre-game coverage starts at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 2 SCSU and no. 4 U of M hockey teams will meet at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday to close out a two-game weekend series amid St. Cloud State's Homecoming celebration. Friday night's matchup saw the Huskies take a 2-1 win. SCSU is 4-1 and Minnesota is 2-1. The Gophers entered the series with a 57-34-12 record against the Huskies. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 WJON.

