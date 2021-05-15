SCSU Baseball and Softball Advance – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Lynx came up short in their first contest at Target Center since 2019, the Oakland A's routed the Twins at Target Field, and the St. Cloud State University baseball and softball teams both notched wins to advance in the NSIC Tournament.

- The Lynx fell to the Phoenix Mercury 77-75 in their season and home opener. The game was close all the way through. A late basket put the Mercury on top. After a clock malfunction and a significant delay, the Lynx were unable to do anything with one last inbound and 1.1 seconds on the clock. Aerial Powers led Minnesota with 18 points and six rebounds. Kayla McBride and Crystal Dangerfield each added 17 points. The Lynx fall to 0-1 and will look to rebound on Tuesday when they face the Liberty in New York.

- The Twins lost their fifth straight game in the series opener against Oakland. The A's dominated in the 6-1 win. Josh Donaldson scored the lone run for Minnesota. Matt Shoemaker threw for four strikeouts, but allowed five hits and five runs through six innings. The Twins fall to 12-24 and the Athletics improve to 24-16. The two teams will face off in game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- Husky baseball beat UMary 8-5 on Friday to complete the series sweep and advance to the next round. John Nett and Jake Shusterich each scored two runs for the Huskies. SCSU improves to 22-12 overall. They will travel to Sioux Falls to face Augustana University at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

- The SCSU softball team fell to MSU-Mankato 4-0, but earned a close 7-6 comeback win over the University of Sioux Falls to stay alive in the post-season. The Huskies improve to 28-15 overall and will face Winona State University at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.