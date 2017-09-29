St. Cloud State Football Falls at UMD 34-21

The St. Cloud State football team lost 34-21 at Minnesota-Duluth last night.  SCSU trailed 20-0 at halftime.  Justin Czech threw for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Huskies.  His touchdown passes went to John Pass and Sam Hartman while John Solberg led SCSU with 5 catches for 88 yards.

Ben Everhart threw for 183 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.  Both SCSU and UMD are 3-2.  St. Cloud State will host Minnesota-Crookston at 1pm Saturday October 7, pregame on WJON at 12:30.

