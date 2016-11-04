SCSU Hockey Falls to #1 MN-Duluth

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team lost 5-3 at home to #1 Minnesota-Duluth Friday night. The Huskies scored 3 of the first 4 goals in the first period and led 3-2 after 1. No one scored in the 2nd period and Duluth rattled off 3 goals in the 3rd to come from behind to win.

St. Cloud State got goals from Robbie Jackson, Mikey Eyssimont, and Ryan Poehling. Jeff Smith had 26 saves for the Huskies. The last UMD goal was an empty-netter.

St. Cloud State falls to 4-3 overall and will host #1 Minnesota-Duluth at 7:07 Saturday, pregame on Rev 96.7 at 6:30.