SCSU Football Wins Season Opener 28-10

The St. Cloud State Football team began the 2015 season with a 28-10 win over Concordia-St. Paul at Husky Stadium Thursday night. SCSU led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-3 at halftime. Ledell White ran for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns and Jaden Huff ran for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Huskies. Nate Meyer was 11-21 passing for 141 yards for SCSU.

St. Cloud State will play on the road Saturday September 12 at 1pm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against Augustana.