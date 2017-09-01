SCSU Football Wins Season Opener

The St. Cloud State football team won their season opener 41-26 last night in Marshall against Southwest Minnesota State. The Huskies trailed 26-17 at halftime but outscored the Mustangs 24-0 in the 2nd half.

St. Cloud State's ground game was led by Joe Blando who ran for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dwayne Lawhorn threw for 210 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception for SCSU.

St. Cloud State will host Winona State at 6pm Saturday September 9 in their home opener, pregame on WJON at 5:30.