Former SCSU Football Coach Passes Away

Former St. Cloud State football coach Noel Martin passed away November 19. In 1983 Martin became head coach at St. Cloud State where he remained for 16 seasons. While coaching at SCSU Martin won a North Central Conference Championship in 1989. Other achievements for Martin at SCSU include the implementation of academic support systems for student-athletes and the initiation of international exchange programs in France and Japan.

photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

Martin was raised on a farm in Clay Center, Kansas. He was a standout football player at Clay Center High School, where he graduated in 1958. Martin was selected to the Kansas All State Football Team in 1957 and 1958. He played college football at the University of Nebraska where he appeared on both offense and defense.

Martin was inducted into the SCSU Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. Noel Martin was 84. A celebration of life service will be held December 6 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a lunch at Grace Lutheran Church in Becker.