The St. Cloud Rox ran their winning streak to six with a convincing 14-1 win over the Waterloo Bucks Sunday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox scored early and often to build a 10-0 lead after two innings.

Jackson Hauge got the scoring started with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the first inning and was followed by a Josh Dykhoff RBI double and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Wilmis Castro to make the score 3-0.

The Waterloo pitching staff melted down in the bottom of the second inning. The Bucks issued three walks and hit two batters to send the Rox to a seven-run inning. The rally was punctuated by a two-out, bases-clearing double from Levi Lampert.

JP Robertson started for the Rox and received a no-decision after four innings of work in which he allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six.

The Rox six game winning streak improves their second-half record to 15-9 and runs their overall record to 40-17 on the season. St. Cloud's .702 winning percentage is the best in the entire Northwoods League.

The Rox get an off day on Monday before finishing out their homestand on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Willmar Stingers at Joe Faber Field. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.