HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THURSDAY APRIL 30TH

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

The Crusaders out hit the Flyers, including one double and sacrifice fly along

with great pitching performance by Jake Murphy. He threw a completed game to

earn the win, he gave up five, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigaouette, he went 2-4 for a RBI and

Ryan Liebrenz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases and he had a walk.

Owen Fradette went 2-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Sam Oliver went 1-4 with

a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Blane went 1-3 with a double, four stolen

bases and he scored two runs. Jacob Oliver went 1-4 with a stolen base and he

scored a run and Jake Murphy had a walk.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Isaac Kalis, he threw four innings, he gave up six

hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Prescott Romaine

threw three innings, he gave up one walk, one run and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Isaac Kalis went 1-3 for a RBI and Evan LeMieur

went 1-3 with a double. Liam Thoma, Prescott Romaine and Payton Bartos all

went 1-3.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Crush out hit the Warriors eight to five, including thee doubles and solid

pitching from Gerald Hanle, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, two runs,

two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Orion Preisler threw three innings,

he gave up one hit, four walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Gerad Hanle, he went 5-5 with two doubles for one

RBI and he scored two runs. Addison Dobowey was credited for a RBI and had a

walk and Jackson Stuber was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Jared

Laudenbach went 2-4 with a double and a walk. Carter Williams had a walk, he

was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Everett Stine went 1-2, he was hit by

a pitch and he scored a run and Amittai Preisler had a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher was M. Hagelie, he threw eight innings, he gave up

seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 6 threw

one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks.

The Warriors offense was led by R. Amundsen went 12-4 with a triple for a RBI

and he scored a run and Brodie Piepkorn went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a

walk. J. Castle went 1-3 with a double and a walk and G. Lund went 1-4 with a

double. K. Caughey went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, T. Guida had two

walks and B. Barth had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Bulldogs out hit the Royals six to five, including a home run and three

doubles. Esau Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 6 2/3

innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eleven

strikeouts. Braydon Vanderbeek threw 1/3 inning, he issued one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reed Johnson, he went 1-4 with a home run for

a RBI and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. D. Mergen went 1-3

with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Esau Nelson went 1-4 for a

RBI. Eric Paulson went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and B.

Brunlett was credited for a RBI and he had one walk. Braydon VanderBeek went

1-3 with a walk and Matt Hemmingson had a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Matt Quinlan, he threw a complete game, he

gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jaden Albright went 2-3 with a double and Jake

Albright went 1-3. Kirt Yourczek went 1-3, Ryan Swenson went 1-3 with a stolen

base, Dominic Marshall was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and K. Neisen had a

walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 ACGC FALCONS 3

The Huskers out hit the Falcons seven to six, including and they did take

advantage of six walks. Masyn Patrick started on the mound for the Huskers, he

threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks

and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 3-3 for three RBIs

and a walk J. Patrick was credited for a RBI. Wyatt Pilarski went 3-3 for three

RBIs and a walk and Masyn Patrick went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored

two runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pith, ha walk and

he scored three runs and Jake Worlie was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he

scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw four innings, he gave

up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden

Johnson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Scott Saue, he went 1-3 with a triple for two RBIs

and Tanner Lidbeck went 1-3. Brody Straumann went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and he

scored a run and Gage Degner had a walk. Regan Elton went 1-3 with a walk and

he scored two runs and Rown Molinaro went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 ACGC FALCONS 4

The Huskers out hit the Falcons eight to seven, including a triple and a double.

Nate Streit started on the mound for the Huskers, he threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave Up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-3 for a RBI, two stolen

bases and he scored two runs. Brodi Huls went 2-4 with a tripled for a RBI, a

stolen base and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-4 for two RBIs, a

stolen base and he scored a run Jake Worlie went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base

and he scored a run. Brodie Alik went 1-2 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk

and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick had walk, three stolen bases and he scored a

pair of runs and Dalton Posch had a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Regan Elton, he threw five innings, he gave up

five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Johnson threw

one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a

strikeout. Brody Straumann threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Rown Molinaro went 1-4 with a double for a RBI

and Brody Straumann went 3-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Tanner Lidbeck

went 1-2 and he scored two runs and Regan Elton went 1-4 and he scored a

run.Brayden Johnson went 1-4, Scott Saue was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen

base, Jayden Gulke was hit by a pitch and Gage Degner had a walk.

BUFFALO BISON 12 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Bison out hit the Storm eight to five, including three home runs and two

doubles. N. Mulenbach started on the mound for the Bison, he threw five innings

to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six

strikeouts. W. Miriovisky threw two innings, he gave Up a hit, one walk and a

strikeout.

The Bison offense was led by A. Marionette went 1-3 with a home run for three

RBIs, a stolen base and a walk. N. Hansen went 1-4 with a home run for three

RBIs and C. Haguen went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run. W. Miriovisky

went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. W.,

Mullenbach scored a run. D. Brisk went 1-4 for a RBI and J. Stern had a walk and

he scored a run. T. Moore went 1-1 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored

two runs and R. West went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Lucas Weber, he threw five innings, he gave up

five hits, ten runs, four walks and he had one strikeout. P. Mushier threw two

innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedeman went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk

and Konnor Gullette had a walk. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a double and he

scored a run and Owen Sales went 1-3. Isaac Miller went 1-1 with a double and

two walks an Nolan Black went 1-3.

SARTELL SABRES 2 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0

The Sabres were out hit by the Cardinals, they did collect a double and they took

advantage of five walks. The Sabres starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he

threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four walks and he

recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres offense ws led by Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he

was credited for a RBI. Trevor Schlangen was credited for a RBI and he had a

stolen base and Brady Thompson went 1-3 and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen

went 1-3 with a double and Matt Schreiner had a walk. Nolan Hemker went 1-2

with a walk and a stolen base, Keaton Landowski went 1-2 with a walk and

Dayton Holter had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Hudson Sjoberg, he threw three

innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two

strikeouts. Reese Christensen threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk

and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Tyler Madsen went 1-2 with a double and a

walk and Loga Fagerlie went 1-3 with a double. Aiden Paulson and Hudson

Sjoberg both went 1-3. Reese Christensen went 1-4, Gaven Evenson had two

walks and Alex Hoppe was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 13 CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 5

The Bulldogs out hit the Wildcats fifteen to four, including a pair of doubles and

they took advantage of eight walks. They Bulldogs starting pitcher was Ethyn

Cantin, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five

runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nathan Repke, he went 2-4 for three RBIs, a

walk and he scored a run and Griffin Munich went 1-5 for three RBIs and he

scored a run. Jack Fischer went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a

run and Cody Deters went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base a walk and he scored

three runs. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs

and Isaac Guck scored a run. Austin Rimmer went 2-4 with a double and he

scored two runs and No. 14 had a walk. Riley Girard went 3-3 with two walks,

three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cayden Denne went 1-3 for a RBI,

two stolen bases and two walks.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Lucas Weinzetl, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he

gave up ten hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. L.

Leadholm threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs, five walks and he

had a strikeout.

The Wildcats offense was led by Xander Breitenbach, he went 1-3 with a double

for three RBIs. Trenton Travis and Nick Bjelland both went 1-3 and each scored a

run. Carter Anderson had a walk , Zander Bleymeyer had a walk and Cole Stilp

scored. run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6

The Irish were out hit by the Eagles, thirteen to nine, including two doubles.

Schmitz was the Irish starting pitcher, he threw five 1/3 innings, to earn the win.

He gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Fobbe threw 2/3

of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had a strikeout. Salmela

earned the save with one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Breiman, he went 3-3 with a double for two RBIs, a

walk and he scored two runs. Schmitz went 2-4 for a RBI and Blizil went 1-4 with

a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Reilley went 1-3 for a RBI and two walks

and Marsiceh went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Salmela went 1-3 with a

walk, a stolen bases and he scored a run and Manthie had a walk. Clapp had two

walks and he scored a run and Fobbe was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he

scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Blake Glenz, he threw three innings, he gave up

five hits, six runs, eight walks and he had a strikeout. Nick Becker threw 2 2/3

innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nick Becker, he went 2-4 with a double for three

RBIs and Matt Heuring went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went

1-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Torii Berg went 1-5

for a RBI. Bryce Neiman went 3-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jacob Caron

went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jack Maile, Caleb DeRose both went 1-4 and Max

Torborg went 1-2.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 10 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0

The Eagles out hit the Irish eleven to two, including a pair of doubles and a

sacrifice fly. The Eagles starting pitcher Gabe Schmitt threw five innings to earn

the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Bryce Neiman went 2-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by

a pitch, had a stolen bases and he scored two runs. Blake Glenz went 1-3 with a

double for a RBI and he scored a run and Torii Berg went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk

and he scored a run. Brayden Becker went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk, two stolen

bases and he scored two runs and Caleb DeRose went 1-3 with a double and he

scored a run. Jacob Caron went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen bases and

Jack Maile was credited for a RBI. Nick Becker went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI and he scored a run and Matt Heuring went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk, two stolen

bases and he scored two runs.

The Irish starting pitcher was Jackson Clapp, he threw three innings, he gave up

four runs, four hits and three walks. Brogen Manthie gave up two runs and two

walks and No 5 threw one inning, he gave up seven hits and four runs. Brogen

Mathew went 1-1 with a double and Danny Reilley went 1-2.

KIMBALL CUBS 7 BBE JAGUARS 6

The Cubs and Jaguars each collected seven hits, including a home run and a

sacrifice. Tate Winter started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw 4 2/3 innings,

he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Andray Stang threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he

recorded six strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Devin Gruba, he went 3-5 for two RBIs, a stolen

base and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, he

was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Chase Winter went 1-2 for a RBI,

a walk and he scored a run and Andray Stang had a walk and he scored a run.

Mason Danelke went 1-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run

and Noah Merten went 1-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Baron Breitbach, he threw five innings, he gave

up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.Cameron Loe

threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Jaguars were led on offense by Walker Winter, he went 1-5 with a double for

two RBIs and Jace Mueller went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Tyler

Myers went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a

run and Cameron Loe had a walk. Noah Jensen went 1-5 for a RBI, a stolen base

and he scored a pair of runs and Aidan Mueller went 1-3 with a stolen base and

he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run

and J. Nicklaus scored a run.