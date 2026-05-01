Close Calls And Big Wins Mark A Day Of High School Baseball
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP
THURSDAY APRIL 30TH
ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1
The Crusaders out hit the Flyers, including one double and sacrifice fly along
with great pitching performance by Jake Murphy. He threw a completed game to
earn the win, he gave up five, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.
The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigaouette, he went 2-4 for a RBI and
Ryan Liebrenz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases and he had a walk.
Owen Fradette went 2-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Sam Oliver went 1-4 with
a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Blane went 1-3 with a double, four stolen
bases and he scored two runs. Jacob Oliver went 1-4 with a stolen base and he
scored a run and Jake Murphy had a walk.
The Flyers starting pitcher was Isaac Kalis, he threw four innings, he gave up six
hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Prescott Romaine
threw three innings, he gave up one walk, one run and he recorded two
strikeouts.
The Flyers offense was led by Isaac Kalis went 1-3 for a RBI and Evan LeMieur
went 1-3 with a double. Liam Thoma, Prescott Romaine and Payton Bartos all
went 1-3.
ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2
The Crush out hit the Warriors eight to five, including thee doubles and solid
pitching from Gerald Hanle, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, two runs,
two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Orion Preisler threw three innings,
he gave up one hit, four walks and he recored two strikeouts.
The Crush offense was led by Gerad Hanle, he went 5-5 with two doubles for one
RBI and he scored two runs. Addison Dobowey was credited for a RBI and had a
walk and Jackson Stuber was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Jared
Laudenbach went 2-4 with a double and a walk. Carter Williams had a walk, he
was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Everett Stine went 1-2, he was hit by
a pitch and he scored a run and Amittai Preisler had a walk.
The Warriors starting pitcher was M. Hagelie, he threw eight innings, he gave up
seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 6 threw
one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks.
The Warriors offense was led by R. Amundsen went 12-4 with a triple for a RBI
and he scored a run and Brodie Piepkorn went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a
walk. J. Castle went 1-3 with a double and a walk and G. Lund went 1-4 with a
double. K. Caughey went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, T. Guida had two
walks and B. Barth had a walk.
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 0
The Bulldogs out hit the Royals six to five, including a home run and three
doubles. Esau Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 6 2/3
innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eleven
strikeouts. Braydon Vanderbeek threw 1/3 inning, he issued one walk.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Reed Johnson, he went 1-4 with a home run for
a RBI and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. D. Mergen went 1-3
with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Esau Nelson went 1-4 for a
RBI. Eric Paulson went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and B.
Brunlett was credited for a RBI and he had one walk. Braydon VanderBeek went
1-3 with a walk and Matt Hemmingson had a walk and he scored a run.
The Royals starting pitcher was Matt Quinlan, he threw a complete game, he
gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Royals offense was led by Jaden Albright went 2-3 with a double and Jake
Albright went 1-3. Kirt Yourczek went 1-3, Ryan Swenson went 1-3 with a stolen
base, Dominic Marshall was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and K. Neisen had a
walk.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 ACGC FALCONS 3
The Huskers out hit the Falcons seven to six, including and they did take
advantage of six walks. Masyn Patrick started on the mound for the Huskers, he
threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks
and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 3-3 for three RBIs
and a walk J. Patrick was credited for a RBI. Wyatt Pilarski went 3-3 for three
RBIs and a walk and Masyn Patrick went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored
two runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pith, ha walk and
he scored three runs and Jake Worlie was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he
scored a run.
The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw four innings, he gave
up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden
Johnson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he
recorded two strikeouts.
The Falcons offense was led by Scott Saue, he went 1-3 with a triple for two RBIs
and Tanner Lidbeck went 1-3. Brody Straumann went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and he
scored a run and Gage Degner had a walk. Regan Elton went 1-3 with a walk and
he scored two runs and Rown Molinaro went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 ACGC FALCONS 4
The Huskers out hit the Falcons eight to seven, including a triple and a double.
Nate Streit started on the mound for the Huskers, he threw seven innings to earn
the win. He gave Up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven
strikeouts.
The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-3 for a RBI, two stolen
bases and he scored two runs. Brodi Huls went 2-4 with a tripled for a RBI, a
stolen base and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-4 for two RBIs, a
stolen base and he scored a run Jake Worlie went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base
and he scored a run. Brodie Alik went 1-2 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk
and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick had walk, three stolen bases and he scored a
pair of runs and Dalton Posch had a walk.
The Falcons starting pitcher was Regan Elton, he threw five innings, he gave up
five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Johnson threw
one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a
strikeout. Brody Straumann threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.
The Falcons offense was led by Rown Molinaro went 1-4 with a double for a RBI
and Brody Straumann went 3-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Tanner Lidbeck
went 1-2 and he scored two runs and Regan Elton went 1-4 and he scored a
run.Brayden Johnson went 1-4, Scott Saue was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen
base, Jayden Gulke was hit by a pitch and Gage Degner had a walk.
BUFFALO BISON 12 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1
The Bison out hit the Storm eight to five, including three home runs and two
doubles. N. Mulenbach started on the mound for the Bison, he threw five innings
to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six
strikeouts. W. Miriovisky threw two innings, he gave Up a hit, one walk and a
strikeout.
The Bison offense was led by A. Marionette went 1-3 with a home run for three
RBIs, a stolen base and a walk. N. Hansen went 1-4 with a home run for three
RBIs and C. Haguen went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run. W. Miriovisky
went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. W.,
Mullenbach scored a run. D. Brisk went 1-4 for a RBI and J. Stern had a walk and
he scored a run. T. Moore went 1-1 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored
two runs and R. West went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run.
The Storm starting pitcher was Lucas Weber, he threw five innings, he gave up
five hits, ten runs, four walks and he had one strikeout. P. Mushier threw two
innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.
The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedeman went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk
and Konnor Gullette had a walk. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a double and he
scored a run and Owen Sales went 1-3. Isaac Miller went 1-1 with a double and
two walks an Nolan Black went 1-3.
SARTELL SABRES 2 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0
The Sabres were out hit by the Cardinals, they did collect a double and they took
advantage of five walks. The Sabres starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he
threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four walks and he
recorded seven strikeouts.
The Sabres offense ws led by Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he
was credited for a RBI. Trevor Schlangen was credited for a RBI and he had a
stolen base and Brady Thompson went 1-3 and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen
went 1-3 with a double and Matt Schreiner had a walk. Nolan Hemker went 1-2
with a walk and a stolen base, Keaton Landowski went 1-2 with a walk and
Dayton Holter had a walk and he scored a run.
The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Hudson Sjoberg, he threw three
innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two
strikeouts. Reese Christensen threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk
and he recorded five strikeouts.
The Cardinals offense was led by Tyler Madsen went 1-2 with a double and a
walk and Loga Fagerlie went 1-3 with a double. Aiden Paulson and Hudson
Sjoberg both went 1-3. Reese Christensen went 1-4, Gaven Evenson had two
walks and Alex Hoppe was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.
BECKER BULLDOGS 13 CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 5
The Bulldogs out hit the Wildcats fifteen to four, including a pair of doubles and
they took advantage of eight walks. They Bulldogs starting pitcher was Ethyn
Cantin, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five
runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Nathan Repke, he went 2-4 for three RBIs, a
walk and he scored a run and Griffin Munich went 1-5 for three RBIs and he
scored a run. Jack Fischer went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a
run and Cody Deters went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base a walk and he scored
three runs. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs
and Isaac Guck scored a run. Austin Rimmer went 2-4 with a double and he
scored two runs and No. 14 had a walk. Riley Girard went 3-3 with two walks,
three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cayden Denne went 1-3 for a RBI,
two stolen bases and two walks.
The Wildcats starting pitcher was Lucas Weinzetl, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he
gave up ten hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. L.
Leadholm threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs, five walks and he
had a strikeout.
The Wildcats offense was led by Xander Breitenbach, he went 1-3 with a double
for three RBIs. Trenton Travis and Nick Bjelland both went 1-3 and each scored a
run. Carter Anderson had a walk , Zander Bleymeyer had a walk and Cole Stilp
scored. run.
MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6
The Irish were out hit by the Eagles, thirteen to nine, including two doubles.
Schmitz was the Irish starting pitcher, he threw five 1/3 innings, to earn the win.
He gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Fobbe threw 2/3
of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had a strikeout. Salmela
earned the save with one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded
two strikeouts.
The Irish offense was led by Breiman, he went 3-3 with a double for two RBIs, a
walk and he scored two runs. Schmitz went 2-4 for a RBI and Blizil went 1-4 with
a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Reilley went 1-3 for a RBI and two walks
and Marsiceh went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Salmela went 1-3 with a
walk, a stolen bases and he scored a run and Manthie had a walk. Clapp had two
walks and he scored a run and Fobbe was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he
scored a run.
The Eagles starting pitcher was Blake Glenz, he threw three innings, he gave up
five hits, six runs, eight walks and he had a strikeout. Nick Becker threw 2 2/3
innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Eagles offense was led by Nick Becker, he went 2-4 with a double for three
RBIs and Matt Heuring went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went
1-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Torii Berg went 1-5
for a RBI. Bryce Neiman went 3-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jacob Caron
went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jack Maile, Caleb DeRose both went 1-4 and Max
Torborg went 1-2.
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 10 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0
The Eagles out hit the Irish eleven to two, including a pair of doubles and a
sacrifice fly. The Eagles starting pitcher Gabe Schmitt threw five innings to earn
the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Eagles offense was led by Bryce Neiman went 2-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by
a pitch, had a stolen bases and he scored two runs. Blake Glenz went 1-3 with a
double for a RBI and he scored a run and Torii Berg went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk
and he scored a run. Brayden Becker went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk, two stolen
bases and he scored two runs and Caleb DeRose went 1-3 with a double and he
scored a run. Jacob Caron went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen bases and
Jack Maile was credited for a RBI. Nick Becker went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a
RBI and he scored a run and Matt Heuring went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk, two stolen
bases and he scored two runs.
The Irish starting pitcher was Jackson Clapp, he threw three innings, he gave up
four runs, four hits and three walks. Brogen Manthie gave up two runs and two
walks and No 5 threw one inning, he gave up seven hits and four runs. Brogen
Mathew went 1-1 with a double and Danny Reilley went 1-2.
KIMBALL CUBS 7 BBE JAGUARS 6
The Cubs and Jaguars each collected seven hits, including a home run and a
sacrifice. Tate Winter started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw 4 2/3 innings,
he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.
Andray Stang threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he
recorded six strikeouts.
The Cubs offense was led by Devin Gruba, he went 3-5 for two RBIs, a stolen
base and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, he
was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Chase Winter went 1-2 for a RBI,
a walk and he scored a run and Andray Stang had a walk and he scored a run.
Mason Danelke went 1-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run
and Noah Merten went 1-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.
The Jaguars starting pitcher was Baron Breitbach, he threw five innings, he gave
up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.Cameron Loe
threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Jaguars were led on offense by Walker Winter, he went 1-5 with a double for
two RBIs and Jace Mueller went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Tyler
Myers went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a
run and Cameron Loe had a walk. Noah Jensen went 1-5 for a RBI, a stolen base
and he scored a pair of runs and Aidan Mueller went 1-3 with a stolen base and
he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run
and J. Nicklaus scored a run.