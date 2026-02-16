The boys hockey section playoffs are underway. Here is a look at the St. Cloud metro-area teams' matchups.

SECTION 6A

The #1 seed Sartell Sabres will meet up with Morris/Benson Area at Scheels Athletic Complex on Tuesday, February 17th. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m..

6A SCHEDULE:

#5 Prairie Centre at #4 Little Falls

#7 Breckenridge/Wahpeton @ #2 Northern Lakes

#6 Willmar @ #3 Fergus Falls

SECTION 5A

The #1 seed Cathedral Crusaders will host #8 Princeton at the MAC at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17th.

5A SCHEDULE:

#5 Litchfield/Dassel/Cokato @ #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice

#7 Becker/Big Lake @ #2 Monticello

#6 River Lakes @ #3 Pine City

SECTION 8AA

#5 Bemidji will visit the MAC for a 7 p.m. puck drop against #4 St. Cloud.

8AA SCHEDULE:

#8 Alexandria @ #1 Moorhead

#7 Brainerd @ #2 St. Michael-Albertville

#6 Roseau @ #3 Elk River/Zimmerman