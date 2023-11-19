ST. CLOUD CRUSH SOCCER TAKE 3RD PLACE AT STATE

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Crush Adaptive Soccer team beat Stillwater/Mahtomedi 4-2 Saturday afternoon to bring home 3rd place in the state tournament. The St. Cloud Crush lost 2-1 to Dakota United in the semifinals but rebounded to beat Stillwater in the third-place game. Dakota United would end up getting drilled 8-1 by Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville in the finals. All the games took place on Saturday in Stillwater.

GIRLS HOCKEY: There were two area high school girls' hockey games on Saturday as the season kicked off.

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0, Bemidji 4.

Eden Prairie 2, Brainerd/Little Fall 0.

