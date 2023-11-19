ST. CLOUD CRUSH SOCCER TAKE 3RD PLACE AT STATE
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Crush Adaptive Soccer team beat Stillwater/Mahtomedi 4-2 Saturday afternoon to bring home 3rd place in the state tournament. The St. Cloud Crush lost 2-1 to Dakota United in the semifinals but rebounded to beat Stillwater in the third-place game. Dakota United would end up getting drilled 8-1 by Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville in the finals. All the games took place on Saturday in Stillwater.
GIRLS HOCKEY: There were two area high school girls' hockey games on Saturday as the season kicked off.
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0, Bemidji 4.
Eden Prairie 2, Brainerd/Little Fall 0.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- See 3D Photo Exhibit in Little Falls
- New Italian Restaurant to Open in Little Falls
- Little Falls Students Make a Splash for a Good Cause
- Restoring Downtown Little Falls -- One Piece of the Puzzle
- Couple Helping Restore Downtown Little Falls One Building at a Time
- Paynesville to Link to Two Trails Starting in 2024
- Paynesville Native Touring for Latest Novel
Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures