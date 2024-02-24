Cathedral-Girls-Basketball-4 loading...

GYMNASTICS:

Becker continued its run in gymnastics, one week after toppling the defending champion Big Lake, the Bulldogs won the team Class-A state championship Friday with a team score of 143.575. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Weston came in second with a score of 142.25 and Mankato West was third with 142.15. Melrose and New London-Spicer rounded out the top 5 with scores of 141.9 and 140.85.

In the Class 2-A team championship the St. Cloud Crush came in 6th with a score of 143.65. Lakeville South was the champion with a score of 147.4, with Cretin-Derham Hall-Minnehaha Academy was 2nd and Hopkins third.

The Individual & All-Around Championships take place today. Class A is a 11:00 a.m. and Class 2-A is at 6:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Dassel-Cokato 50

Becker 70, Chisago Lakes 41: The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Rose with 19 points.

Pine City 59, Royalton 52

Little Falls 25, Albany 56

Mora 41, Foley 87

Annandale 61, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Milaca 63: Keira Alexander was the top scorer for the Crusaders with 16 points.

Kimball 42, Osakis 32

Brainerd 67, Sartell 47

Rocori 65, St. Cloud 62

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Big Lake 60

BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. John's Prep 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Big Lake 59: The Storm was led by Hudson Omoke with 17 points.

Royalton 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 79

Becker 84, Chisago Lakes 95: Mitch Soltau had 25 points and Kyan Blomquist 21 points to lead Becker.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, Dassel-Cokao 79

Annandale 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54

Holdingford 62, Kimball 58

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Paynesville 57

Little Falls 26, Albany 89

Melrose 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 56

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG