Becker Takes Gymnastics Title To Lead H.S. Sport Results, Fri, Feb. 23
GYMNASTICS:
Becker continued its run in gymnastics, one week after toppling the defending champion Big Lake, the Bulldogs won the team Class-A state championship Friday with a team score of 143.575. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Weston came in second with a score of 142.25 and Mankato West was third with 142.15. Melrose and New London-Spicer rounded out the top 5 with scores of 141.9 and 140.85.
In the Class 2-A team championship the St. Cloud Crush came in 6th with a score of 143.65. Lakeville South was the champion with a score of 147.4, with Cretin-Derham Hall-Minnehaha Academy was 2nd and Hopkins third.
The Individual & All-Around Championships take place today. Class A is a 11:00 a.m. and Class 2-A is at 6:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Dassel-Cokato 50
Becker 70, Chisago Lakes 41: The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Rose with 19 points.
Pine City 59, Royalton 52
Little Falls 25, Albany 56
Mora 41, Foley 87
Annandale 61, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36
St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Milaca 63: Keira Alexander was the top scorer for the Crusaders with 16 points.
Kimball 42, Osakis 32
Brainerd 67, Sartell 47
Rocori 65, St. Cloud 62
Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Big Lake 60
BOYS BASKETBALL:
St. John's Prep 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Big Lake 59: The Storm was led by Hudson Omoke with 17 points.
Royalton 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 79
Becker 84, Chisago Lakes 95: Mitch Soltau had 25 points and Kyan Blomquist 21 points to lead Becker.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, Dassel-Cokao 79
Annandale 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54
Holdingford 62, Kimball 58
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Paynesville 57
Little Falls 26, Albany 89
Melrose 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 56
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures
HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG