St. Cloud Boys Lacrosse Coach Resigns

ST. CLOUD -- Another St. Cloud high school sports team will have a new coach in their next season.

The St. Cloud Crush boys' lacrosse team announced on Twitter Tuesday that head coach Matthew Keil would be resigning ahead of the upcoming spring season.

Keil has been the lacrosse head coach for seven years and worked to grow the sport in central Minnesota. The team had a 0-13 record in 2014, Keil's first season as coach, and failed to have a winning record until the 2021 season when they finished 9-6 and ranked 46th in the state.

Keil says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He will remain in his position at Tech High School as a Technology Education Teacher and Vex Robotics Team and Morning Show Advisor.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.